COVID-19 cases climb to 25 in Bella Coola

The first cases were reported by the Nuxalk EOC on Jan. 7 (file photo)

The Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre has posted an update confirming there are now 25 active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Jan. 13th. This is the largest jump in cases since cases began showing up last week.

Contact tracing on confirmed cases is still ongoing and people on-reserve are being asked to stay home as much as possible and not to visit outside their households. Local grocery stores have made phone-in and email requests available for those needing supplies.

SD49 has closed schools for face-to-face instruction until Jan. 18. Schools remain open for those essential workers needing childcare. Acwsalcta School is completely closed.

Everyone in all communities should remain vigilant in following COVID-19 precautions:

Keep to your household bubbles and avoid social gatherings. Avoid non-essential travel. Stay home when you are sick and get tested if you have any symptoms consistent with COVID‑19. Practise physical distancing. Wear a mask.Wash your hands often.

COVID-19 testing is available at the Nuxalk Band Office 250.799.5441 (drop in from 10am – 5pm) and the Bella Coola Hospital 250.799.5311.

Coronavirus