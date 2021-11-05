Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., on April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Syringes of COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., on April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

COVID-19 cases among kids in British Columbia going down: Henry

56 children have been treated in hospital since the start of the pandemic, 4 received critical care.

Figures show children aged five to 11 in British Columbia had been contracting COVID-19 at higher rates compared with kids in other age groups, but an uptick in vaccination rates has helped reduce those numbers.

The province says 550 cases were diagnosed in that age group between Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

The province says cases among kids aged nine to 11 rose the most a few weeks after the start of the school year, but those too have declined.

Fifty-six children have been treated in hospital since the start of the pandemic, and four of them received critical care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the number of cases overall among children is going down, while the rising cases are a reflection of transmission in areas where the vaccination rates are lower.

Overall, cases rose the most in the Interior region between August and late September before declining as the Northern region had a higher number of cases.

—The Canadian Press

