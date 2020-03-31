COVID-19 case confirmed at Subway restaurant in Cache Creek

Customers who visited the site from March 25 to 27 are asked to self-isolate

A case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at the Subway restaurant at 1209 Highway 97 in Cache Creek. Interior Health (IH) is asking anyone who visited this Subway restaurant on March 25, 26, or 27 to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms until either April 10 or 14 days from the date of their visit.

Public Health routinely follows up with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and their close contacts, in order to provide advice on public health measures such as self-isolation.

For information on self-isolation, see the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) guide to self-isolation (https://bit.ly/3dMmpfa) if you do not have COVID-19 or respiratory symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing. Other, milder, symptoms may include a runny nose, fatigue, aching muscles and joints, diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting, and red eyes.

Any customers who remain healthy and do not develop symptoms can return to their routine activities 14 days after the date of their visit to the Subway restaurant in question.

Any customer who develops symptoms needs to self-isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days from the time their symptoms develop and until symptoms resolve.

If you have mild respiratory symptoms, testing is not required. If you have respiratory symptoms that worsen, call 8-1-1 or your health care provider, particularly if you are older or have underlying health conditions.

Community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected across the Interior Health region. All communities should assume that COVID-19 cases are present and take appropriate precautions.

Additional information on COVID-19 is available on the Interior Health website at https://www.interiorhealth.ca/.



