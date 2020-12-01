COVID-19 case confirmed at Acwsalcta School in Bella Coola

The exposure occurred on 24th, 25th, and 26th Nov. 2020, and affects Grade 7, 8, 9, 10.

Acwsalcta School in the Bella Coola Valley has its first case of COVID-19.

In a public letter written by the Nuxalk Acwsalcmalslayc Academy of Learning (NAALS) the Board of Directors said the school, daycare, and college would be closed from Nov. 30 – Dec. 18.

A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified at Acwsalcta School. See notice below. Information current as of November 29, 2020. Posted by Bella Coola Valley – Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin on Sunday, November 29, 2020

A letter from Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH), released by the Nuxalk Nation’s Emergency Operations Centre, noted the exposure occurred on 24, 25 and 26 Nov, 2020, and impacts Grade 7, 8, 9, 10.

“Public Health is working closely with the school to identify any close contacts among staff or students. Anyone identified as a close contact will be notified directly by public health and asked to isolate for 14 days from their last date of possible exposure,” stated VCH.

“If you do not receive a call from public health, your risk of exposure is considered to be very low and we do not recommend that you isolate at this time.”

