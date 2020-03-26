All share sheds in the Cariboo Regional District are now closed until further notice. (Greg Sabatino photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: Cariboo Regional District closes share sheds

Effective March 26 they will be closed until further notice

All share sheds in the Cariboo Regional District are closed until further notice.

“Due to the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19, the Province of British Columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency,” noted Tera Grady, supervisor of solid waste management in a press release. “The health and safety of the public and our staff remains a top priority.”

The public is asked to store share shed items at home rather than dispose of them.

Read more: Cariboo Regional District closes McLeese Lake recycling depot until further notice

“We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time,” Grady noted.

As well, for the regular board meeting scheduled for the CRD Friday, March 27, board members will be attending electronically.

Chris Keam has replaced Emily Epp as the manager of communications at the CRD as Epp is on maternity leave.

In a press release earlier this week he stated if any members of the public are in medical distress, especially if they have chest pain or trouble breathing, they should call 9-1-1 and let them know.

“The appropriate responders will be dispatched. Please note, for emergency vehicles to reach your home, it is important to keep driveways and private access roads cleared and accessible for fire trucks, ambulances, or other emergency vehicles,” Keam noted.

Read more: Central Cariboo Search and Rescue implements adaptive measures for COVID-19 response

Looking for more info?

Residents can visit the CRD website at cariboord.ca/covid-19 for useful resources and relevant links to important information.


