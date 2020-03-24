As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, bylaw officers in Williams Lake will be patrolling to ensure social distancing requirements are being met. Here some locals ice fishing Monday evening, were keeping a distance. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19: Bylaw officers to patrol Williams Lake to ensure social distancing is happening

Officers will not enforce, but remind residents of necessary precautions

Bylaw officers in Williams Lake will be patrolling to ensure social distancing requirements are being met as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

“They are not there to enforce, they are simply there to remind people of just how important it is to be social distancing,” said chief administrative officer Milo MacDonald during the regular council meeting Tuesday, March 24.

“At times like this it could literally mean the difference between life and death.”

MacDonald added he hopes anyone that is watching is respectful to the bylaw officers when they pass on that message.

They are trying to make it better for everyone, he said.

Last Friday, March 20, the City closed all playgrounds, but Mayor Walt Cobb said the City has received reports of people still using them, especially tot parks.

Read more: COVID-19: Williams Lake closes playgrounds, while trails, public parks remain open

“It’s not safe and we cannot have staff there at all hours to make sure everything is sanitized, so we will be trying to keep people out,” he said. “We can’t be too cautious. Stay safe, support each other where you can.”

Neighbours may need help, such as somebody to get groceries for them, he added.

“Stay positive, we will survive. We will get through this.”

Cobb encouraged people to stay at home.

“Whether Williams Lake has been notified or not by Interior Health Authority about a confirmed cases or not, we need to take every measure we can to protect ourselves and others. How I like to think about it is that everyone is a carrier, including yourself. You don’t want to get it and you don’t want to spread it.”

Read more: A letter from Williams Lake doctors on COVID-19: ‘Lives depend on your actions now’


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusWilliams Lake

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Just Posted

COVID-19: Bylaw officers to patrol Williams Lake to ensure social distancing is happening

Officers will not enforce, but remind residents of necessary precautions

Williams Lake city council meeting closed to public, attendance possible through livestream

The regular meeting Tuesday, March 24, will be closed to the public

Williams Lake residents asked not to conduct open burning as COVID-19 unfolds

City wants to ensure emergency responders are available when needed

City of Williams Lake activating emergency operations centre to prepare for COVID-19 response

Citizens encouraged to stay at home

COVID-19: Vapour barrier wall being added to pharmacy in Williams Lake

Pharmacist David Shand says daily measures are being added to protect staff and public

28% of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases have recovered: provincial health officer

Total case count grows to at least 617

World COVID-19 updates, 5 p.m., March 24: NY plans for 40,000 in intensive care

“Coronavirus party” leads to infection

B.C. COVID-19 tests up to 3,500 a day, care home staffing to change

Massage therapists, chiropractors told to treat urgent cases only

Internet safety while social distancing: expert says monitor internet use

More opportunities for scams, cyber criminals, sexual predators

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

Most Read