COVID-19: Another elementary class directed to self-isolate in Williams Lake

Schools have seen an increase in COVID-19 exposures

School District 27 in Williams Lake is dealing with an increase in COVID-19. (Angie Mindus photo)

Another class at a Williams Lake elementary school has been directed to self-isolate due to a COVID-19 exposure.

School District 27 superintendent Chris van der Mark said the class is at Marie Sharpe Elementary School where someone in the school community tested positive for COVID-19.

On the BCCDC’s list of school exposures, other schools in Williams Lake with COVID-19 exposures include LCSS’s Columneetza campus as well as Mountview, Cataline and Nesika elementary schools.

Exposure dates range from Jan. 14 to Jan. 22 for those schools.

The Williams Lake and the Cariboo Chilcotin area has been experiencing a COVID-19 surge throughout the month of January.

