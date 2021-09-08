COVID-19 vaccination rate 69 per cent for 12 years and older in Cariboo-Chilcotin

The provincial average was 84.8 per cent as of Sept. 3

Rochelle Lamont prepares the COVID-19 vaccine when the community clinic opened in Williams Lake on April 12, 2021 at Thompson Rivers University. That clinic has since closed and vaccines are now available at the public health unit. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Cariboo-Chilcotin health region are below the provincial average.

As of Sept. 7, the BC Centre for Disease Control noted 70 per cent of people 12 years and over had received the first dose and 60 per cent the second dose.

The provincial average was 85.1 per cent as of Sept. 7 for eligible people 12 years and older, and 77.6 per cent for the second dose.

Breaking down the statistics for the Cariboo-Chilcotin health region which includes Williams Lake and outlying areas, residents who have received the first dose are 71 per cent of people 18 years and over, 51 per cent of people 12 to 17, 61 per cent of people 18 to 49 and 80 per cent of people 50 years and older.

Between Aug. 22 and Aug. 28, the region had an average daily rate of 66 positive cases per 100,000 people.

Interior Health is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Williams Lake at the public health unit at 540 Borland Street on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed from 12 to 1 p.m.) While appointments are preferred, limited drop-ins are available.

Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

Over the long weekend the Interior Health had 838 new cases of COVID-19.

