The Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

COURT: Wolfgang Johnny to face sentencing for 2017 Tl’etinqox arson

Johnny is scheduled for sentencing in Williams Lake Supreme Court Thursday

Wolfgang Johnny is scheduled to be sentenced in Williams Lake Supreme Court Thursday, Feb. 27 for charges stemming from an arson fire in the Tsilhqot’in community of Tl’etinqox (Anaham) in the fall of 2017.

Johnny, who is from Tl’etinqox, is scheduled to be sentenced on one charge each of arson, assault and uttering threats after entering a guilty plea on Monday.

On Sept. 19, 2017 a home was extensively damaged after the front and back entrances were set on fire. No one was injured in the blaze.

Okanagan animal sanctuary seeks to fit frostbitten baby goat with prosthetic leg
Illegal fishing, snowmobiling caught in Caribou-protected areas of northern B.C.

