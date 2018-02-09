(Ben Yanis/Flickr photo)

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

A B.C. court has ruled that Vancouver’s park board didn’t have the authority to ban whales, dolphins and porpoises at the city’s aquarium.

The decision follows Vancouver Aquarium’s announcement last month that it will end the practice of displaying cetaceans in captivity.

READ MORE: False killer whale’s death linked to bacterial infection

READ MORE: Investigation says toxin killed Vancouver aquarium’s beluga whales

The Ocean Wise Conservation Association, the non-profit society that runs the aquarium, filed an application for judicial review last year challenging a bylaw amendment passed by the park board which prohibited keeping cetaceans in parks.

The aquarium has a licensing agreement with the park board that allows it to operate within Stanley Park.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mayer says the agreement states the board will not interfere with the day-to-day administration of the aquarium, and as a result the bylaw amendment is unenforceable against the facility.

He stopped short of striking down the bylaw completely, saying such amendments would be enforceable in parks and facilities that don’t include the Marine Science Centre in Stanley Park.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
B.C. to axe PharmaCare deductibles for low-income families
Next story
UPDATE: Suspicious package issue at Comox Airport resolved; YQQ open for business

Just Posted

Business owner advocates for more trades training in Williams Lake

Kim Preeper is struggling to keep apprentices because they have to go away for school.

Winter driving conditions for Cariboo Chilcotin

Slippery conditions were likely a factor in collision near Wildwood, CCSAR chief says

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

Former Lake City Ford building moves one step closer to redevelopment

All of the necessary permits and zoning amendments are in place for Wensley Architecture Ltd. to redevelop 715 Oliver Street.

Wildfire recovery meetings for producers coming to Cariboo Chilcotin

Meetings will be held in Alexis Creek and Williams Lake next week for producers to learn more about the Ministry of Agriculture’s AgriStability Enhancement program

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Nick Lang’s Story: The tragic and preventable death of a teen in government care

Chilliwack parents drop lawsuit against provincial government to focus on making positive changes

Chief Justice defends judge in Berry custody case

In wake of murders, Justice Gray faces criticism for granting Berry access to girls on Christmas Eve

UPDATE: The Trans-Canada Highway is now open through the Alberta border

Expect delays tomorrow as work crews perform avalanche debris removal

Court rules park board lacked authority to ban whales, dolphins at Vancouver Aquarium

Aquarium’s non-profit group had challenged a bylaw amendment that banned keeping cetaceans in parks

Former Canucks player ‘Tiger’ Williams accused of sexual assault

Alleged victim reported the incidents while Williams was taking part in a morale trip to Latvia

B.C. Health Minister announces concept plan for new hospital in Terrace

“This means more beds, a level three trauma centre, better surgery and better care,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

Young men shoot viral video playing hockey on frozen B.C. lake

Five guys hike to Lindeman Lake near Chilliwack with skates, sticks and some Molson Canadian

Most Read