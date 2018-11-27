COURT REPORT: Lane Cooper sentenced jail time and weapons prohibition

A 22-year-old man received a 50-day jail sentence and five-year weapons prohibition in Williams Lake Provincial Court early this month.

On Monday, Nov. 19, Lane Cooper’s defense counsel Alfred Kaiser entered guilty pleas for some of the charges his client was facing, while Crown asked that some of the other charges be stayed.

Cooper appeared by video from Prince George Regional Correction Centre where he remains in custody.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing a non-firearm, a breach of undertaking, failing to appear pursuant to a court order, carrying concealed brass knuckles, and possessing the brass knuckles contrary to a court order.

Judge Elizabeth Bayliff based Cooper’s sentence on a joint submission from defense and Crown.

Crown Counsel Paolo Konge said the charges stemmed from an incident on Jan. 20, 2018 when the Williams Lake RCMP received a telephone call from a resident reporting it sounded like shots had been fired at 1616 Broadway Ave. South.

When police attended the area, officers called out all of the occupants of the residence, she added.

Cooper exited the residence, he was searched and brass knuckles were located in his right rear pocket, Konge said.

“Mr. Cooper provided a statement to RCMP,” she told the court.

“He indicated at that time that he was sleeping and when roused out of the house became concerned for his own safety as to what was going on, essentially, so that was the reason he possessed brass knuckles on that date.”

At the time of his arrest, Cooper was bound by a weapons prohibition that was imposed on Aug. 9, 2017 when he received a jail sentence of 30 days plus a two-year discretionary firearms prohibition.

Because he has already spent time in jail, some of his sentences were credited with time served.

Sentencing for

accused in death of Gary Price

The sentencing for Guy William Smith, found guilty of manslaughter and interference with a dead body in relation to the death of Gary Price in Likely five and half years ago, is scheduled to take place in Williams Lake Supreme Court on Friday, Dec. 14.

Smith remains in custody and will appear by video for the sentencing.