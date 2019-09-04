Michael Drynock faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping in connection with an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9. He remains in custody. Photo submitted

Court matter for Drynock adjourned, defence requests publication ban

Michael Drynock, 23, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping in connection with Rudy Johnson Bridge incident

One of two men accused in connection with an incident at the Rudy Johnson Bridge on Aug. 9 appeared by video from Prince George Regional Correction Centre Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Michael Drynock, 23, faces two counts of attempted murder and two counts of kidnapping.

He was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 19, 2019 after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 16, 2019.

Branton Regner is still missing since the incident at the bridge.

Read more: Second Rudy Johnson Bridge suspect in custody: RCMP

Drynock’s defence lawyer, Alfred Kaiser , asked for the matter to be adjourned to Sept. 25 and requested that a publication ban be put in place on the matter.

Crown Counsel was agreeable to both requests, but the matter was adjourned until 2 p.m. Wednesday to clarify the publication ban.

Jayson Gilbert, also charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident, remains in custody and appeared by video on Friday, Aug. 30.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 11.

Read more: Williams Lake court matter adjourned pending identification of body

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, a fisherman discovered a body in the Fraser River near the Sheep Creek Bridge which is about 40 kilometres down river from the Rudy Johnson Bridge.

The results of the autopsy have not been revealed yet.

Police have said they believe the Rudy Johnson Bridge incident is connected to the Aug. 6 homicide of Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan at a Mackenzie Avenue residence in Williams Lake.


