Court inquiry into 2016 shooting wrapped up Thursday

A preliminary inquiry finished in Williams Lake Provincial Court Thursday related to a shooting in March 2016 that resulted in the death of Indi Johnny. Tribune file photo

A two-day preliminary inquiry into an incident two years ago where a man was shot in Williams Lake and later died, began in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 4.

On March 30, 2016, police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North where there were reports of shots fired. Indi Johnny, 20, later died in hospital as a result of a gunshot wound following the incident.

Johnny had been released from prison just one week prior to his death.

Lashway Lulua faces one charge of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, one charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm and one charge of discharge of a fiream with intent to would or disfigure.

There is a publication ban on all evidence presented at the inquiry.

Lulua is scheduled to appear in court next on May 7, 2018.

Originally two other people were charged along with Lulua, however, a stay of proceedings was entered on March 2, 2018 for the three charges against Charissa Dayne Destiney Sulin and the three charges against Neil Cory Billyboy, 27, were abated by the Crown after his death in December 2016.

