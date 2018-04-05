A preliminary inquiry finished in Williams Lake Provincial Court Thursday related to a shooting in March 2016 that resulted in the death of Indi Johnny. Tribune file photo
Court inquiry into 2016 shooting wrapped up Thursday
A preliminary inquiry took place Wednesday and Thursday in Williams Lake Provincial Court for charges related to an incident that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.
A two-day preliminary inquiry into an incident two years ago where a man was shot in Williams Lake and later died, began in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, April 4.
On March 30, 2016, police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 1100 block of Second Avenue North where there were reports of shots fired. Indi Johnny, 20, later died in hospital as a result of a gunshot wound following the incident.
Lashway Lulua faces one charge of break and enter and commit an indictable offence, one charge of unlawful discharge of a firearm and one charge of discharge of a fiream with intent to would or disfigure.
There is a publication ban on all evidence presented at the inquiry.
Lulua is scheduled to appear in court next on May 7, 2018.
Read More: Update: shooting claims life of 20-year-old man