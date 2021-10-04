Glen Hamakawa, 67, and wife Eva, 56 were supposed to be back home from an ATV trip in the Crump recreational site area on Oct. 1. As of Sunday morning, Oct. 3, the search continues for the couple. (Facebook)

Couple found dead in apparent ATV rollover near Summerland-Princeton Highway

The couple departed on their black and red Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction

The search for a couple in the Okanagan backcountry has come to a tragic end.

Penticton RCMP say the bodies of Glen, 67, and Eva Hamakawa, 56, were found by Search and Rescue Sunday (Oct. 4).

The couple were reported as missing to police on Saturday after they failed to return to their camp at the Crump Recreation site near the Summerland-Princeton Highway.

They were last seen leaving on their black and red Polaris side-by-side ATV in an unknown direction and were supposed to return by suppertime. Police earlier described the Hamakawas as experienced backcountry vehicle operators but were new to the area and like to explore ATV trails.

Investigators believe the pair were in an apparent ATV rollover incident and fell down dense and steep terrain.

“We are very saddened by this loss and offer sincere condolences to their friends and family,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.

“The RCMP wishes to thanks the Search and Rescue teams for their tireless and selfless work in locating the couple, as well as the public who offered a lot of support.”

