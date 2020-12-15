Couple accused of stealing elderly Quesnel woman’s purse arrested

Police are not releasing the names of the couple, who are set to next appear in court in February

Quesnel RCMP have arrested a couple accused of stealing a good Samaritan’s purse on Dec. 8.

Police used video surveillance to identify the suspects, and arrested them on Dec. 14.

According to RCMP, the woman was having trouble making a deposit at a local ATM, when the couple approached offering help. After providing assistance, they asked the woman for money and a ride, which she provided. After the couple left her car, the woman noticed her purse was missing.

“Before she could cancel her bank cards, the woman’s account had already been drained of $400 from a fraudulent ATM withdraw,” a news release from Quesnel RCMP says. “It is believed the couple watched the woman enter her PIN number when they assisted her at the bank. A second fraudulent withdraw at another location was unsuccessful.”

After the couple was arrested, RCMP found several cards belonging to the woman.

The couple, a 41-year-old male and 26-year-old female, will make a court appearance on Feb. 23. Police are not releasing their names.

