The 43rd annual Halloween Fireworks included a bonfire. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The 43rd annual Halloween Fireworks included a bonfire. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Council to review options for annual Halloween Fireworks alternative in Williams Lake

The city is reviewing the options due to safety of animals at the Stampede Grounds, pets

Williams Lake city council is reviewing its longstanding Halloween fireworks tradition after concerns were raised regarding the safety of pets and animals.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, city of Williams Lake Council asked staff to prepare a report for potential alternatives to the Halloween Fireworks show put on annually by the city at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on October 31.

The direction was determined after council received a letter from the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association noting adverse impacts of the fireworks display on animals, such as horses stabled at the Stampede Grounds, family pets and wildlife within the area.

Upon receiving the report with a list of potential alternatives from city staff, council will decide on a direction moving forward.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake

Previous story
Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise
Next story
FLOOD WATCH: 18 properties on evacuation alert in rural Grand Forks

Just Posted

Jaxon Rudichuk races down in the first ever Sunset DH Series mountain bike races on May 2, 2023. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Cycling Club hosts first of four mountain bike races

Emma Porter, #601, competing at the Future West Moto Outdoor Series on April 22 and 23, 2023 in Kelowna. (Motograffi photo)
Williams Lake motocross racers kick start season in Kelowna

The city of Williams Lake put on a great fireworks show downtown for Halloween 2022. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Council to review options for annual Halloween Fireworks alternative in Williams Lake

The fire hall in Cache Creek is under water due to flooding, as seen in this image taken May 2. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday evening and Wednesday (May 2 and 3) as a result of the flooding. (Sheila Olson photo)
1 home lost, fire hall underwater as Cache Creek floods