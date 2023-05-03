Council to review options for annual Halloween Fireworks alternative in Williams Lake

The city is reviewing the options due to safety of animals at the Stampede Grounds, pets

Williams Lake city council is reviewing its longstanding Halloween fireworks tradition after concerns were raised regarding the safety of pets and animals.

At its regular meeting on Tuesday, May 2, city of Williams Lake Council asked staff to prepare a report for potential alternatives to the Halloween Fireworks show put on annually by the city at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds on October 31.

The direction was determined after council received a letter from the Williams Lake Trail Riders Association noting adverse impacts of the fireworks display on animals, such as horses stabled at the Stampede Grounds, family pets and wildlife within the area.

Upon receiving the report with a list of potential alternatives from city staff, council will decide on a direction moving forward.

