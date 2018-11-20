Council to hear feedback on variance setback for proposed cannabis shop at Boitanio Mall

The item will be on the agenda during the Nov. 20 regular council meeting

The public will be given the opportunity at Tuesday’s regular council meeting to provide feedback on a variance setback application for a retail cannabis store at Boitanio Mall.

At its regular council meeting on Oct. 9, council, with the exception of Coun. Craig Smith, accepted an application from the mall’s owner to reduce the minimum 300-metre distance requirement for a cannabis store from the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

The store would be a B.C. government store.

If approved the proposed variance would see the store established 266 metres from the complex.

Notices of the variance application were mailed to surrounding property owners and tenants within a 100-metre radius and to the RCMP and the Cariboo Regional District for comments, noted planner Hasib Nadvi in a report to council, noting concerns have been raised about the proposed cannabis store’s proximity to Boitanio Park.

Council will also be considering four other referrals for cannabis retail outlets in the city at Tuesday’s council meeting.

The Tuesday, Nov. 20 council meeting gets underway at 6 p.m. at city hall.



