Williams Lake City Councillor Laurie Walters will not seek re-election

Laurie Walters is the third city councillor, along with the mayor, to announce her intentions for the fall election

Williams Lake City Councillor Laurie Walters announced Tuesday she will not seek re-election in the October election. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

After 10 years in local politics, Williams Lake City Councillor Laurie Walters said she will not be seeking re-election in October.

She announced her decision during Tuesday evening’s city council meeting.

Walters said she has always volunteered with the community and originally spent five years deciding to run for council in the first place.

“Originally it was to grow arts and culture and that was my focus,” Walters said. “Then when I got into it, roads and sewer were sexy and everything else. Creating a vision for the city is what I’ve enjoyed the most.”

She has served on two different councils, enjoyed it and will miss it, she added.

To anyone considering running in the next election, Walters encouraged them to gather as much information about governance and municipalities from existing councillors.

“My door is always open and I think we really need to think about having women on council. There are good opportunities there and we are hoping to have an informal session for anyone that is interested to ask questions.”

Before Christmas, Coun. Sue Zacharias confirmed she would not be seeking re-election, while both Mayor Walt Cobb and Coun. Craig Smith said they plan to run again.

Eyeing the free time she may have on her hands once November rolls around, Walters said she does not know what she will do exactly but is excited to consider her options.

“I’ve got aging parents and grandchildren so I’m in that sandwhich generation,” she added. “I think at the end of the day there’s not going to be a lot of time left, although I am excited about the possibility of getting back into theatre. I was involved with Studio Theatre for 30 years.”

While on council, Walters was involved with the Sam Ketcham pool project and served on the North Central Local Government Association.

The election for local governments is slated for Saturday, Oct. 20. Voters will go to the polls to elect mayor and council, the Cariboo Regional District board and school trustees.