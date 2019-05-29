Coun. Nelson to represent Williams Lake at FCM conference

Williams Lake city councillor Scott Nelson will be attending this year’s Federation of Canadian Municipalities Convention, May 30 to June 2, 2019 in Quebec City. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake city councillor Scott Nelson will be attending the 2019 Federation of Canadian Municipalities Conference on behalf of the City.

This year’s FCM Conference takes place in Quebec City from May 30 to June 2.

“FCM is a one of those prime organizations that really has a good solid cross-representation of key policies that affect large municipalities, middle communities and small communities and has massive impacts,” Nelson said on why he is keen to attend. “It has political clout that we want to make sure we are part of in terms of infrastructure funding and financing, grants and other opportunities.”

Nelson plans to attend a number of different meetings, including finance, infrastructure, and some open forums and opportunities to discuss projects and network with other communities that are similar in size to Williams Lake and have some of the same challenges to see what solutions they are coming up with.

“At the same time we will be able to create policies that we can send off to the federal government that are going to have impacts on municipalities, such as water.”

An estimated 2,000 delegates from across Canada are expected to attend.

It will be Nelson’s first time attending the convention and going to Quebec City.

“We thought it was important to send someone to FCM this year and I got the opportunity to go.”



