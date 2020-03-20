This sign is now posted at various Costco locations across B.C. (Facebook photo)

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

Shoppers who hoarded items such as toilet paper and paper towels due to the COVID-19 pandemic won’t have any luck returning them to Costco.

The warehouse giant has signs posted at various locations, saying that returns will not be accepted of toilet paper, paper towels, sanitizing wipes, water, rice and Lysol.

Those items have been in short supply in the last few weeks as panicked shoppers have loaded their carts and cleared shelves in fear of being stuck at home and unable to venture out to purchase needed supplies.

This was despite continued assurances from provincial and federal authorities that grocery stores will continue to operate throughout the pandemic and that there will not be a shortage in the supply chain if everyone purchases just what they need.

Most stores have since tried to curb hoarding by setting limits on high-demand items and limiting their hours.

Many stores have also dedicated their first hour of opening to seniors and those with compromised immune systems, as well as limiting the number of shoppers who can be in the store at any one time.

RELATED: ‘I’m profoundly disappointed,’ Horgan says of COVID-19 panic buying

RELATED: Hoarding sparks anger from husband of immune-compromised Abbotsford woman


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic
Next story
Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Just Posted

COVID-19: Northern real estate board ‘strongly recommends’ no more open houses

‘It’s crazy, crazy times,’ says Court Smith

Pinnacle construction on hold in Williams Lake due to COVID-19, operations continue

Company does not anticipate demand for pellets to be impacted

Do you know this man? Williams Lake RCMP look for Royal Bank fraud suspect

Suspect withdrew more than $37,000 from a line of credit he didn’t have access to

Williams Lake child, adolescent psychiatrist shares ways to handle COVID-19 anxiety

Keeping up with regular routines is also important for parents

Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic

Due to the COVID-19, the new service is being offered

Pregnant in a pandemic: Expectant B.C. moms change birth plans due to COVID-19

Many mothers switch to home births, while others head to the delivery room without expected support

Coronavirus update: Number of cases climb to 943

March 20, 2020 – Black Press Media is updating this file through the day

Dutch stockpile cannabis, French red wine during COVID-19 crisis

Public health officials, politicians continue to denounce hoarding as countries show trends

Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

Shoppers stocked up in panic amid COVID-19 crisis

During a pandemic, Americans turn to pot in massive numbers

The global coronavirus pandemic has left millions of people locked out of bars, restaurants and theatres, but it’s been an unexpected boost for some U.S. pot shops.

COVID-19: BC Transit beefs up sanitization measures, still operating

Buses all over the province are being disinfected daily

COVID-19 precautions ‘not optional,’ B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry warns

U.S. coronavirus study proves young people get seriously ill

B.C. dentist petitions province to order shut-down of all dental offices

David Alfaro says current COVID-19 recommendation doesn’t go far enough

First responders adjust how they respond to emergencies in face of pandemic

COVID-19 calls may evolve to become top-priority medical calls

Most Read