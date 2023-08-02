COS investigating shooting of nanny mountain goat in Bella Coola Valley

A mountain goat kid is seen on its own near Firvale in the Bella Coola Valley on Monday, July 31 after its mother was shot the day before. (Harvey Thommasen photo)

The killing of a nanny mountain goat on the bluffs above Highway 20 in the Bella Coola Valley near Firvale is being investigated by the BC Conservation Officer Service.

“The mountain goat was shot and left,” Bella Coola-based conservation officer Chris Posthuma told the Tribune Wednesday, Aug. 2 in an emailed response.

Posthuma said based on reports from members of the public it does appear that there is a kid (young mountain goat) present in the area, but when he investigated the scene the kid was not there.

“There are other goats in the area that it can follow around and learn from,” he said. “It is at the age where it should be able to fend for itself.”

Nuxalk Chief Samuel Schooner said for the Nuxalmc, mountain goats hold a special significance culturally.

“We know that the overall population of the mountain goat are not good,” he told Coast Mountain News. “Not only the mountain goat but all animals need to be protected from these kinds of acts and we are encouraging anyone with information about this to report to the property authorities.”

Posthuma noted the COS is asking anyone from the public who saw or heard anything or has information about any shots, vehicle or people descriptions that seemed out of place in the Firvale area on Sunday, July 30, 2023 between the time of 6 p.m and 9 p.m. to call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 with any tips.

