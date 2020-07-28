Coroners service, RCMP investigating sudden death in Williams Lake

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP are investigating the death of a man in Williams Lake that occurred on Monday, July 27 in a downtown park.

“We are in the early stages of our investigation to determine how this man came to his unexpected death, along with how, when and what means the death occurred,” said Andy Watson, manager of strategic communications with the BC Coroners Service Tuesday.

Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake RCMP, said police responded to a call that a man was in distress in Herb Gardiner Park.

“All attempts by the public to revive the man were unsuccessful,” Pelley said.

Pelley said the RCMP are working in partnership with the coroners service and so far it has been determined there was no foul play involved in the death.

B.C. Emergency Health Services also attended, Watson said.

