Coroner’s Service, RCMP investigating death at Cariboo work site

A man’s death in a cut block along the Taylor Forest Service Road was attended to by 100 Mile House and Clinton RCMP, the BC Coroner’s Service, Work Safe BC and the BC Ambulance Service yesterday (Feb. 11) at approximately 3:10 p.m.

The adult male’s sudden death occurred while at the work site and he was located by a fellow employee and found deceased at the site.

“The family has been notified and 100 Mile RCMP-GRC offer our condolences to them during this difficult time. 100 Mile House RCMP-GRC will continue to assist the BC Coroner’s Service and Work Safe BC with their investigation.”

