Coroner’s inquest set for Solonas case in Quesnel courthouse

A local woman was in police care due to an altercation. She soon after died of her injuries.

Now, a public inquest into the death of Nadine Marcy Solonas will begin on May 23 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Quesnel Law Courts (350 Barlow Ave.). It is scheduled to close on or before June 2.

The death of Solonas, 40, was reported to the BC Coroners Service on Oct. 2, 2017.

Under Section 18(2) of the Coroners Act, inquests are mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

A coroner’s inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

* to determine the facts related to a death including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

* to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

* to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Solonas’ daughter Martina posted on Facebook that she hopes this public examination of evidence will help in future situations.

“This is to bring awareness to those who work in the field, to prevent any of these types of issues that has happened,” said Martina Solonas. “There should have been proper steps that should have been taken that night, but there wasn’t. I hope there will be more training on making the right decisions, being an advocate on someone’s well being. If someone was injured in anyway, they (authorities) should seek medical treatment right away. I really hope this incident with my mom, will help someone in the future. I hope anyone working in the field (police, paramedics, fire-rescue, nurses, doctors, liaison workers, etc) will have the proper training to protect those who need help.”

Susan Barth, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Livestreaming allows the public and media to virtually attend an inquest. The same rules apply as for in-person attendance at an inquest. Reproduction, broadcasting and publishing, including through social media, of the BC Coroners Service live video stream and its content is prohibited. To access the live stream during testimony, click THIS LINK.

