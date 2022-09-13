Cops For Cancer pedalling from Sept. 14 – 20

Cops For Cancer Tour de North sets off tomorrow from Dawson Creek

Cops for Cancer Tour de North 2022 is set to depart Dawson Creek to Fort St. John on Wednesday, Sept. 14. This year, the annual event has law enforcement and emergency personnel cycling to Williams Lake, raising money for childhood cancer research. (Black Press file photo)

Cops for Cancer Tour de North is once again riding in support of childhood cancer research.

Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14, 16 riders and their support staff will gather in Dawson Creek to begin their week-long journey south.

They’ll be cycling over 800 kilometres across the varied terrains of northern B.C., with stops in various communities, including Quesnel.

“The riders have been training for months to make sure they are well prepared for the challenges this ride will give them,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media liaison for Cops for Cancer, Tour de North.

“From gruelling eight-hour days to thousands of metres in elevation change, the riders are prepared to see this event through.”

Cops for Cancer Tour de North is a fundraising event in support of the Canadian Cancer Society, where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle across northern B.C. and engage communities en route. Funds raised go towards childhood cancer research and a national cancer support system for families affected by cancer.

Here is a breakdown of the Cops for Cancer Tour de North route this year:

Wednesday, Sept. 14, Dawson Creek to Fort St. John

Thursday, Sept. 15, Fort St. John to Chetwynd

Friday, Sept. 16, Chetwynd to Powder King

Saturday, Sept. 17, Powder King to Mackenzie

Sunday, Sept. 18, Mackenzie to Prince George

Monday, Sept. 19, Prince George to Quesnel

Tuesday, Sept. 20, Quesnel to Williams Lake

Last year, Cops for Cancer Tour de North riders trekked from Prince George to Prince Rupert, raising more than $130,000 for pediatric cancer research.

To find out more about Cops for Cancer Tour de North, and to donate to a participant or team, visit the Canadian Cancer Society online at www.cancer.ca/en/.

