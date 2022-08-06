A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

Despite the cooler weather, the fire isn’t out of the woods yet with temperatures expecting to raise

Fire activity at the Nohomin Creek wildfire has diminished over the last couple days because of the cooler temperatures.

The blaze now sits at just over 3,745 hectares, with the fire being the most active in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park. The south, east, and northeast flanks currently are showing no active fire behaviours.

BC Wildfire Services ground crews are currently having a challenging time handling the blaze as its burning on steep cliffs and rocky terrains. They are organizing grounds and aerial crews while working with Lytton First Nation and BC Parks to manage the park’s boundaries.

While temperatures have cooled off the last few days, they are expected to rise again to the same above-seasonal conditions that were experienced in late July.

The fire is still under investigation and is suspected to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Cha-ching: Unclaimed $500,000 lotto ticket sold in Lake Country

READ MORE: UPDATE: Photos released in relation to Kelowna gas station shooting

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireMerritt

Previous story
Pandemic benefits were too generous with businesses, stringent with workers: experts
Next story
No structure damage overnight as crews continue to battle Keremeos Creek wildfire

Just Posted

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Williams Lake staff are hosting the third annual event. (Photo submitted)
Backwoods Try-Athlon at Gavin Lake set for Sept. 10

The city has awarded the contract to create an 18-hole disc golf course in Boitanio Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Contract awarded for disc golf course in Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park

Bright orange banners hung in downtown Williams Lake remind residents and visitors of Orange Shirt Day, coming up Sept. 30. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Banners in downtown Williams Lake displayed to honour Orange Shirt Day, reconciliation

Residents and staff at Age Care (formerly Cariboo Place) in Williams Lake enjoy a visit from Rayell Peterson and her family and their horse. The visit was intended to keep the residents connected to their past rural lifestyles. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Age Care residents in Williams Lake enjoy special visitors