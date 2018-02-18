It’s cool and windy, but blue sky and sunshine is greeting Williams Lake residents Sunday morning, as seen here overlooking the Williams Lake River Valley. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Cool and crisp, but it’s blue sky and sunshine in the Cariboo

Blue sky above and sunshine beaming down is creating a beautiful day outside Sunday in the Cariboo.

It’s cool and crisp in the lakecity this morning, but blue sky above and sunshine beaming down is creating a beautiful day outside Sunday in the Cariboo.

While temperatures hovered around the -20C mark Sunday morning, along with a brisk 30-kilometre wind, temperatures are expected to rise to -10C by this afternoon.

Monday, temperatures are forecast to stay around the -10C mark with a mix of sun and cloud, however, lows will dip back down to around -18C overnight.

As of Sunday morning, no major incidents were being reported by DriveBC.

There is, however, compact snow with slippery sections and portions of black ice along highways 20 and 97 motorists are advised to used caution to.

