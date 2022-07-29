Black Press Media file photo

Convicted sex offender charged with indecent acts in Port Hardy

Richard Overton has been charged with three counts of indecent act

Richard Overton, a 41-year-old man, of no fixed address, is facing charges on three counts of indecent acts in Port Hardy.

According to a news release from the RCMP, on June 2, officers responded to a business located in the 8700 block of Granville Street after receiving a complaint about a man exposing himself to the public after being expelled from the business due to his gross level of intoxication.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the man matching the description and was taken into custody for investigative purposes where he was later released after sobering up.

Police were notified again on June 22 and June 23 of two other separate indecent acts incidents, which involved the same man previously arrested on June 2. Due to a detailed description and statements from witnesses, officers were able to provide the BC Prosecution Service with a detailed report that led to the charges being filed.

“We would like to thank the public who provided key evidence in identifying the suspect,” says Corporal Martin Giguere of the Port Hardy RCMP. “Unfortunately, a child was exposed to this indecent act on June 2 and we would like to speak with the mother of that child.”

Overton has a long history with law enforcement. He was arrested in Whitehorse in Nov. 2021 and charged for making death threats against the patrons and staff of a downtown Whitehorse restaurant, though the charges were waved the following day.

READ MORE: Sex offender arrested after suspicious behaviour in Dawson, released for later court date

In 2016, the Edmonton Police Service issued a public notice describing Overton as a “high risk” sex offender who posed a significant risk of harm to the community, particularly teenage girls and young women.

If you have any information about any of those incidents, please contact the Port Hardy RCMP at 250-949-6335.

