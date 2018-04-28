Controlled water releases on Rose Lake dam as Hawks Creek swells

Officials are monitoring Hawks creek, but no flooding currently

Certain residents on Hawks Creek have been warned to prepare for higher water flows as the Xatsull first nation conducts controlled water releases to keep water levels from overflowing.

Officials are keeping a close watch on areas throughout the Cariboo ahead of potential flooding scenarios.

As it stands currently, the only area in the CRD currently flooding is the Nazko, said Emily Epp, a communications person for the CRD, however the CRD continues to monitor other areas throughout the region.

There, some roads are closed due to flooding, and residents are prepping berms and sandbags to protect their properties.

Near Williams Lake, Hawks Creek poses a flooding risk.

Hawks Creek flows through the Rose Lake dam, owned by the Xatsull First Nation, East of Williams Lake and then travels north of Williams Lake near Wildwood and Soda Creek before entering the Fraser River.

Epp said the CRD is working closely with Xatsull to monitor the water levels, while the First Nation will also do some controlled water releases to lower levels through the week.

“At this point, it’s just monitoring,” Epp said, adding they have sandbags pre-positioned through the region.

Earlier this week, the CRD did go door to door to 18 properties downstream of the dam in order to warn them of higher stream flows as the controlled releases on the damn happen.

The CRD planning chief, along with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations also also took a flight through the region during the afternoon to get a better sense of flooding issues and concerns, said Epp.

People can call the emergency operations centre (EOC) if they need supplies or assistance, said Epp, adding that the EOC itself gets involved when the flooding affects people’s properties or their access is cut off.

The public information line is 1-866-759-4977, and Epp said they are available to help people with sandbags, if people are worried about access being cut off or the loss of structures, or if they need help moving pets or livestock.

