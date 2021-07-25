Controlled ignitions completed, more planned for today at Flat Lake fire

BC Wildfire crews continue to make progress with planned ignitions and fire guards at the Flat Lake fire, now listed at 32,194 hectares in size.

A planned ignition took place Saturday on the northeast corner, according to a BCWS update, and today crews will be working on the edge of that area, extinguishing hot spots and securing the line north of Davis Lake.

If conditions permit, planned ignitions may take place on the west flank near Gustafsen and Neilson lakes.

Crews will also be working to link existing road systems to establish a guard along the south side, where planned ignitions may also take place in the southwest and southeast corners today if conditions allow.

There was ‘moderate fire behaviour’ observed Saturday, with some growth in the south and northwest corner.

According to BCWS, there are 92 firefighters, 15 helicopters and 51 pieces of heavy equipment currently resourced to this fire along with 23 structural protection personnel.

An evacuation order that had been in place since July 14 was partially rescinded Saturday afternoon, allowing residents of 664 properties in the north Green Lake and Lone Butte region to return home. Those properties remain on alert, as do others in the Horse Lake / Sheridan Lake area.

Highway 97 remains open with a travel advisory in place between Big Bar and 94 Mile Frontage Road due to possible heavy smoke and work crews in the area.

BCWS is reminding people in the area to be cautious when out on lakes in the vicinity of the Flat Lake fire, as aircraft may be utilizing local lakes to pick up water.

“If you are on the water during these operations, please ensure you are not interfering with firefighting aircraft and stay clear,” the update states. “This sort of behaviour is dangerous, both to people on the boat and to our personnel, and interferes with critical firefighting operations.”



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfire