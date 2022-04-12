Controlled burns planned for Chimney, Felker Lakes near Williams Lake

Conditions permitting, crews will be burning off popular rec sites starting as soon as this week

The BC Wildfire Service will be conducting three small risk reduction prescribed burns located at Chimney Lake North Recreation Site, Chimney Lake Center Recreation Site, and the Felker Lake Recreation Site.

These burns will be respectively 2.3 hectares, 1.5 hectares, and 3.9 hectares in size. Burning may begin as early as April 14, 2022 and will continue periodically until April 30, 2022. They are taking place in partnership with Recreation Sites and Trails B.C.

The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

During burn operations, recreational sites in the area will be closed or restricted.

Signage and road blocks will be placed on the trails as needed.

The public is reminded to refrain from entering the area where burn operations are occurring.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to reduce the wildfire risk in these highly utilized areas. These prescribed burns will reduce the intensity of wildfires by removing understory vegetation.

Smoke will be highly visible to the surrounding communities.

BC Wildfire Service staff will prepare, control, and monitor the fire at all times.

Prescribed fire is when a burn is planned, ignited and managed by people.

When preparing a fire prescription, the plan author considers vegetation type, terrain, fire behaviour, temperature, humidity, wind conditions, and the venting index.

The size and intensity of prescribed burns are carefully planned and controlled to meet land management objectives.

This prescribed fire will be ignited and continuously monitored by trained firefighters to ensure that the fire stays within the prescribed parameters and meets the plan’s objectives.

Prescribed burning is an effective tool which decreases the amount of fuel (i.e. cured grass and woody debris) available for wildfire consumption.

A factsheet about prescribed burns and ecosystem restoration burns is available online at: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/prescribed-burns-reduce-wildfire-risks.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll- free or *5555 on a cell phone.

