Controlled burn planned for White Road area near Williams Lake

The BC Wildfire Service plans to conduct a prescribed burn near the city of Williams Lake and Williams Lake First Nation in an effort to reduce the wildfire risks in the area this week.

The prescribed burn will cover approximately 33 hectares adjacent to White Road.

Burning may begin as early as April 13, 2022 and will continue periodically until April 30, 2022.

The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and allow for quick smoke dissipation.

Purpose of this prescribed burn: maintain fuel management treatment work that was completed in 2010 in this area by remove combustible materials; reduce the wildfire hazard within the wildland urban interface; and promote the growth of local plant species while reducing the spread of invasive plant species.

While burn operations are underway, traffic control will be on-site of White Road to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

BC Wildfire Service staff, the Williams Lake Fire Department and local First Nation fire crews will be on site to prepare, control, and monitor the fires at all times.

Smoke and flames from this prescribed burn will be highly visible from Williams Lake, Williams Lake First Nation, Highway 97, and surrounding areas.

Learn More: Prescribed burning is an effective tool which decreases the amount of fuel (i.e. cured grass and woody debris) available for wildfire consumption. A factsheet about prescribed burns and ecosystem restoration burns is available online: https://news.gov.bc.ca/factsheets/prescribed-burns-reduce-wildfire-risks.

