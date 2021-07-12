Controlled burn planned for Canim Lake fire

The Canim Lake wildfire, listed at 1,640 hectares, burns on the hillside above the south end of the lake Sunday. (Norm Lapointe - Submitted photo)

BC Wildfire crews are planning a controlled burn of about 100 hectares near the Canim Lake fire Monday, according to officials.

The burn will take place Monday afternoon on the northeast flank of the fire, information officer Erin Bull said.

“It’s in an area that equipment isn’t able to operate due to terrain,” Bull said, noting that some increased smoke will likely be visible in the area while the burn takes place.

Bull said there were 22 firefighters and 22 pieces of heavy equipment working the 1,260-ha fire of note Monday, and that a contingency guard along the north flank of the fire – parallel to Canim Lake South Road -was “near completion.”

“Crews and equipment will be continuing work on a contingency line on the northeast flank of the fire today as well,” Bull said.

A Structural Protection Unit has been in place in Canim Lake since Thursday, assessing the number of structures at risk in the area.

Hundreds of properties in the area remain on evacuation alert due to the Canim Lake fire and the nearby Succour Lake fire, most recently estimated at 528 ha.

Bull said 21 firefighters are currently on scene of the Succour Lake fire and have completed a hose lay around a 12-hectare section of spot fires, southeast of the main fire.

Two other wildfires nearby currently do not have personnel assigned, Bull confirmed. The Judy Lake fire, listed at 359 ha, and the Lang Lake fire, listed at 370 ha, are not being actioned at this time because they “aren’t threatening any structures or properties at this time,” Bull said.

“Resources are going to continue to be focused on fires like Canim Lake where there is a potential threat to properties.”



