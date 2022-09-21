Controlled burn near Williams Lake to start soon

Smoke from the burn will be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding area

Signs showing trail closures are up around Bond Lake as work continues in preparation for a controlled burn planned for September and October. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A prescribed burn in the Bond Lake area near Williams Lake could start as soon as Thursday, Sept. 22.

The sizeable burn is aimed at ecosystem restoration and wildfire hazard reduction and will attempt to burn up to 137 hectares.

Smoke will likely be visible from Williams Lake and surrounding communities and to motorists travelling along Highway 20, Dog Creek Road and the Bond Lake Road.

The burn is being led by Williams Lake First Nation and the Cariboo-Chilcotin Forest District and will be supported by the BC Wildfire Service.

The exact timing of the ignition will depend on weather and site conditions. Burning will proceed if conditions are suitable and allow for smoke dispersal, though smoke may linger in the following days, especially when air settles in cooler evenings and mornings.

The burn should help in reducing fire hazard to structures in the area, reducing future wildfire intensity due to lower forest fuel density, and eventually to allow for future broadcast burning as forest structure returns to a more natural wildfire-resistant age diversity and structure. This burn is also aimed at preparing local organizations and crews for future wildfire situations and improving inter-agency coordination.

Fire is a normal and natural process in many of B.C.’s ecosystems. The BC Wildfire Service works regularly with land managers to undertake fuel management activities (including the use of prescribed burns), to help reduce the severity of future wildfires and related threats to communities.

These prescribed burns will also allow the Williams Lake First Nation fire crews and BC Wildfire Service to work together outside of emergency response activities, which is important for strengthening inter-agency coordination.

BC Wildfire Service personnel adhere to COVID-19 public health orders and guidelines to ensure that operations can continue safely throughout the province.

