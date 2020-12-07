Contractor at Wells mine site showing COVID-19 symptoms

After two people tested positive at Barkerville Gold Mines, 1 tested negative, and 1 showed symptoms

Further testing at Barkerville Gold Mines (BGM) has confirmed there is at least one positive case active inside their camp. One individual who was initially reported as positive has since tested negative, and that person has been released from quarantine on recommendation from Northern Health, according to a news release issued by BGM Dec. 5, 2020.

“The COVID-negative worker and their direct contacts were released from quarantine and are being monitored daily for COVID-19 symptoms,” it reads. “They will be re-tested for COVID-19 in the laboratory after the recommended five days from the initial discovery of the COVID-19 case to further ensure all the identified employees are COVID-negative.”

The two cases were the first on-site cases detected by BGM. A case detected in a worker from August was only a potential exposure, who developed symptoms after leaving the mine.

The company said both employees who tested positive had no contacts with Wells or Quesnel.

The lone positive individual inside the camp has developed COVID-19 symptoms.

“None of their direct contacts have developed COVID-19 symptoms and have all since tested negative for the virus,” the release noted. “BGM will re-test the COVID-positive employee’s direct contacts on Dec. 7, as per guidance from Northern Health and 811 to ensure the direct contacts remain COVID-negative. The direct contacts will remain in quarantine for a 14-day period from their time of exposure, at which time additional follow-up testing will be administered.”

Four people remain in quarantine at the work site.

All other employees and contractors working at BGM have been re-tested, with no other cases detected as of Dec. 5.

READ MORE: Two contract employees at Wells mine site test positive for COVID-19

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus