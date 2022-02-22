The Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new aviation fuel tank that can store an additional 50,000 litres on site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Contract awarded for new aviation fuel tank at Williams Lake Regional Airport

The fuel tank will provide storage for additional fuel to buffer supply chain interruptions

Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new aviation fuel tank.

City council approved a $106,255-contract for the new tank to Doering Petroleum Ltd. during the regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 22.

“This came up during the wildfires when we realized our fuel storage capacity was at its outer limits,” said Coun. Scott Nelson who appeared by video. “We reviewed our storage capacity and recognize if we had additional B-trains coming in that we would have enough additional storage.”

The new tank will provide an additional 50,000 litres of aviation fuel, specifically designed to assist during wildfires and insulate the airport from supply chain interruptions throughout the summer months this will help, Nelson said.

Mayor Walt Cobb even last year with the flooding and road closures it could have been an issue, so the extra storage is a good idea.

The city received two tenders, the second one was from Williams Petroleum for $150,304.

Staff has applied to the Regional Air Transportation Initiative to cover the cost of the new tank.

The Williams Lake Regional Airport will be getting a new aviation fuel tank that can store an additional 50,000 litres on site. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Contract awarded for new aviation fuel tank at Williams Lake Regional Airport

