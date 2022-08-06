The city has awarded the contract to create an 18-hole disc golf course in Boitanio Park. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Contract awarded for disc golf course in Williams Lake’s Boitanio Park

Indesign Disc Golf will build an 18-hole course

Williams Lake is getting one step closer to having a disc golf course in Boitanio Park now that the contract to build it has been announced.

During the regular meeting July 19, city council approved direct awarding the contract to Indesign Disc Golf to build an 18-hole course.

Stacey Miranda, director of community services, said the company was the only one that expressed interest in doing the work, noting the company also also worked with the Township of Langley, District of Kitimat, Agassiz, and North Vancouver.

A budget of $77,361.00 is allotted for the course, with funding coming from grants and capital budgets.

Mayor Walt Cobb said his grandson will be very happy about the new course. His grandson was introduced to disc golf in Australia and while staying with Cobb suggested Boitanio Park would be a good location for a course.

Disc golf, also sometimes referred to as frisbee golf, is a game where a plastic disc is thrown into each of a series of metal baskets located on an outdoor course, with the object being to complete the course using the fewest possible throws.

Unlike traditional golf, land is not developed for the course.


