The 11-km Camp Slough is on Fairfield Island in Chilliwack.

‘Contaminated’ waterway in Fraser Valley turns pink

Citizen reported it to City of Chilliwack, which confirmed the slough appears reddish pink

A section of a waterway in the Fraser Valley has turned a reddish pink.

A resident called the City of Chilliwack this week to report an unknown substance had likely been discharged into the Camp Slough on Fairfield Island.

City staff visited the site and confirmed the water appeared to be “significantly contaminated.”

Reports were subsequently made to Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the Ministry of the Environment.

The low water level this spring may have kept the contamination to that section of the slough, staff said, since it didn’t appear to be spreading too quickly.

READ MORE: Work plan for Camp Slough

@CHWKjourno
jfeinberg@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A section of the Camp Slough appears to have turned pink. (Submitted)

Previous story
B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

Just Posted

Tl’etinqox rounds up horses for sale to protect moose habitat and hay fields

Chief Joe Alphonse said there were hundreds of horses on reserve lands

Stuck in muck: Portion of Upper Dog Creek Road closed

Waste transfer station unreachable due to poor road condition

Ramond James contributes $2,000 to the food bank

The Williams Lake Salvation Army plans to spend $10,000 on food alone this month

Schellenberg brothers take over Elks Hall management

The two seeks to revitalize membership numbers, which has decreased to the single digits

WLIB councillor releases rehabilitated eagle he rescued with his wife

Rick and Anna Gilbert were returning home to Sugar Cane when they spied what they thought was a dead eagle near 70 Mile House

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

B.C. schools must provide free tampons, pads to students by end of year

The province issued a ministerial order, along with $300,000 in funding

Dramatic rescue renews pleas to bring lifeguards back to B.C. beach popular for surfers

2012 Parks Canada budget cuts led to dropping of 40-year-old surf guard program

The 13 survivors: Healing slow to come for some after Humboldt crash

Ahead of April 6, the one-year anniversary since the tragic Humboldt bus crash, we look at those who survived

Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

A pair of climbers stumbled upon lost pet during recreational climb.

John Horgan says spike in gasoline prices is profit-taking, not taxes

Premier denies Trans Mountain expansion would deliver more fuel

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

Most Read