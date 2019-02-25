Michael Kovrig, an adviser with the International Crisis Group, a Brussels-based non-governmental organization, speaks during an interview in Hong Kong, as seen in this image made from a video taken on March 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, File)

Consular officials meet with one of two Canadians detained in China

Global Affairs Canada says China had their fourth visit with Michael Kovrig since his arrest

Global Affairs Canada says it met Monday with one of two Canadians detained in China since December.

An update from the department said consular officials in China had their fourth visit with Michael Kovrig since his arrest, but aren’t saying much else about the visit.

RELATED: A timeline of the cases of Meng Wanzhou and the Canadians detained in China

Global Affairs Canada said visits generally include assessing the well-being of a Canadian citizen, seeking medical attention where required, and acting as a link between the Canadian and their loved ones.

The department’s statement says the government remains concerned by China’s ”arbitrary detention” of Kovrig and fellow Canadian Michael Spavor.

Canadian officials continue to call for their immediate release.

Kovrig and Spavor haven’t been formally charged with anything, have been denied access to lawyers, and are allowed only monthly access by Canadian diplomats.

Canadian officials have complained the two are being held in retaliation for the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou under an extradition request from the United States.

The Canadian Press

