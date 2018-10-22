Construction of several new businesses continues in Williams Lake

FYIdoctors, Tim Hortons have confirmed they are going into Prosperity Ridge and the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street

There is lots of construction underway in Williams Lake with two drive-thru restaurants and a business centre on Oliver Street and another phase going in at Prosperity Ridge.

FYIdoctors is relocating to Prosperity Ridge and will open its doors at the new location on Friday, Oct. 26, optometrist Andrew Roy told the Tribune.

“We looked at renovating our space downtown but it was going to be difficult. Our new space will be wheelchair accessible and will give us room to display more glasses,” Roy said, adding they had leased the building on Yorston Street and that he understood it would be going up for sale after they move out.

Tim Hortons owner Lyda Sharma confirmed they are opening a Tim Hortons drive-thru at the former Lake City Ford site where a new building is under construction.

Sharman said the new one will be in addition to the existing one on Highway 97, which will also remain open.

Read more: Demolition of former Lake City Ford site underway

Starbucks is supposedly going into the Botanio Mall parking lot, however, the company has not responded to our request for confirmation or a description of what those businesses will look like.



A drive-thru Tim Hortons is confirmed as one of the businesses going into a new building under construction at the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo