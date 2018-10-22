Construction of several new businesses continues in Williams Lake

FYIdoctors, Tim Hortons have confirmed they are going into Prosperity Ridge and the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street

There is lots of construction underway in Williams Lake with two drive-thru restaurants and a business centre on Oliver Street and another phase going in at Prosperity Ridge.

FYIdoctors is relocating to Prosperity Ridge and will open its doors at the new location on Friday, Oct. 26, optometrist Andrew Roy told the Tribune.

“We looked at renovating our space downtown but it was going to be difficult. Our new space will be wheelchair accessible and will give us room to display more glasses,” Roy said, adding they had leased the building on Yorston Street and that he understood it would be going up for sale after they move out.

Tim Hortons owner Lyda Sharma confirmed they are opening a Tim Hortons drive-thru at the former Lake City Ford site where a new building is under construction.

Sharman said the new one will be in addition to the existing one on Highway 97, which will also remain open.

Read more: Demolition of former Lake City Ford site underway

Starbucks is supposedly going into the Botanio Mall parking lot, however, the company has not responded to our request for confirmation or a description of what those businesses will look like.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A drive-thru Tim Hortons is confirmed as one of the businesses going into a new building under construction at the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The new drive-thru restaurant at the corner of Oliver and Eighth Street in the parking lot of Boitanio Mall is making progress. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Previous story
Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB
Next story
Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Just Posted

Construction of several new businesses continues in Williams Lake

FYIdoctors, Tim Hortons have confirmed they are going into Prosperity Ridge and the former Lake City Ford site on Oliver Street

VIDEO: Callens and Sellars commit to Movember campaign

Whoever raises the most money will get to shave the other person’s head

A trip of a lifetime to Africa for Williams Lake adventurers

Imagine yourself sitting in a safari jeep in Africa watching a herd of elephants amble by

Falcons volleyball teams earn valuable experience on road trip

Held at Kelly Road secondary, the Falcons were the youngest team at the ‘A’ division tournament

Incumbents and acclaimed mayors win elections all across B.C.’s north

Fraser Lake saw their first female mayor elected

Voting set to start in B.C. proportional representation referendum

Two-part ballots now being mailed to all registered voters

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accidents kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read