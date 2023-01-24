Const. Nicole Chan had history with suicide prior to VPD hiring her, inquest hears

Vancouver police constable Nicole Chan died by suicide on Jan. 26, 2019. A coroners’ inquest into her death is seeking to determine the facts around what happened. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Chan)

WARNING: This story discusses suicide and may be triggering to some readers.

Const. Nicole Chan tried to end her life twice before she ever became an officer with the Vancouver Police Department, VPD’s consulting psychologist told a coroners’ inquest Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Randy Mackoff said he didn’t learn of those incidents until nearly five years after Chan entered the force, but that if he had known of them when she applied to VPD in the summer of 2011 he would have recommended the department wait several years to hire her or never do so at all.

Past suicidal ideation is a serious concern for someone entering a high-stress profession with access to weapons, Mackoff told the inquest’s jury Tuesday.

He said the problem he sees with VPD’s recruitment process is that they only require a psychological exam for incoming members, not an actual clinical assessment.

“Psychological testing alone should not exist. It is categorically wrong.”

Mackoff said the only role a psychologist plays in the hiring process — both in 2011 when Chan was hired, and today — is to review the exam applicants take and offer feedback to the recruitment team. This is contrary to what many other large-scale departments do in Canada and what experts recommend, Mackoff said.

Even without the chance to interview Chan himself, Mackoff said he was the person to review her psychological exam in 2011 and that he identified 14 “prominent” concerns for recruiters to look into before hiring her, including past possible suicidal thoughts. Mackoff estimated Tuesday, he might typically identify five or six concerns.

“Fourteen seems like a long list and it is a long list.”

No one who has testified since the inquiry began Monday has commented on what recruiters did with Mackoff’s recommendations, or how aware they were of Chan’s suicidal history when they hired her.

If you feel like you are in crisis or are considering suicide, please call the Crisis Centre BC suicide hotline at 1-800-784-2433.

Other resources include: Canada Suicide Prevention Service at Toll free: 1-833-456-4566. You can also text 45645 or visit the online chat service at crisisservicescanada.ca.

Some warning signs include suicidal thoughts, anger, recklessness, mood changes, anxiety, lack of purpose, helplessness and substance use.

