UPDATED: Conservative Todd Doherty to serve second term as MP for Cariboo-Prince George

Todd Doherty supporters Honey Affleck (left) and Donna Jagusch celebrate Monday night at the Tower Inn in downtown Quesnel after Canadian Press declared Doherty the winner for Cariboo-Prince George. Lindsay Chung photo

All the polls are in, and Conservative candidate Todd Doherty will serve another term as the MP for Cariboo-Prince George.

Canadian Press had declared Doherty the winner more than two hours before all 228 Cariboo-Prince George were reported. With 75 of 228 polls closed, Doherty had captured 49.6 per cent of the vote — or 6,911 votes, according to Elections Canada preliminary results at 8:37 p.m. Monday night.

“I’m just glad we won,” Honey Affleck, co-ordinator for Doherty’s campaign, said as she recorded poll results at the Tower Inn hotel in Quesnel. “The Cariboo-Prince George region has shown Todd Doherty how grateful we are for all the work he has done.”

Just after 11 p.m., results from the 228th poll came in. Doherty won with 28,564 votes and 52.8 per cent of the vote, according to Elections Canada. The race was never very close.

Liberal candidate Tracy Calogheros was second with 10,788 votes and 19.9 per cent of the vote, followed by NDP candidate Heather Sapergia with 15.4 per cent and 8,321 votes. The Green Party’s Mackenzie Kerr finished with 4,920 votes and 9.1 per cent, while People’s Party of Canada candidate Jing Lan Yang had 1,184 votes and 2.2 per cent, and Independent candidate Michael Orr had 349 votes and 0.6 per cent.

Voter turnout is at 64.35 per cent for the riding, according to Elections Canada, with 54,126 of 84,116 registered electors voting. This does not include electors who registered on election day.

