Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

The BC Wildfire Service is calling on British Columbians to prevent forest fires over the Labour Day weekend.

The service said Thursday, Sept. 3, that conditions are still ripe for new wildfires in some parts of the province, especially with hot weather forecast for many regions this week.

Of the nearly 600 wildfires in B.C. since April, almost half (45 per cent) were caused by people.

READ MORE: Most Okanagan wildfires human-caused, says BC Wildfire Service

READ MORE: Over 3,000 properties on alert near Christie Mountain wildfire

Campers are reminded to check with BC Parks to see if camp fires are permitted where they plan to pitch their tents.

Anyone having a campfire over the weekend is urged not leave it unattended and to thoroughly put out coals before walking away.

The most recent fire to blaze in the province was that of the Christie Mountain wildfire in Penticton which spread over 2,000 hectares before it was brought under control last week.

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Parksbc wildfiresforest fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Just Posted

The puck stops here: Wranglers skip season

Team will stay off the ice this season due to safety concerns

Swimming lessons set to resume at Sam Ketcham Memorial Pool

“This is a whole new way of thinking of everything.”

Organizers move forward with COVID-restricted hockey season in Williams Lake

The executive has been working hard throughout the summer to come up with a plan

Looking good: Upgrades to popular Xatśūll Heritage Village lookout complete

The cost of the project was covered by Soda Creek Indian Band (SCIB) and Cariboo Regional District

Provincial government has finalized detailed design for rebuilding West Fraser Road

Due to COVID-19, no in-person information sessions planned; locals invited to view updates online

Boy, 10, alive after family dog jumps into action during cougar attack in Lillooet

Two women and four children were walking near a remote family cabin when the cougar attacked

Woman arrested after chaining herself to fence at Kamloops pipeline construction site

The woman was arrested for allegedly being in civil contempt of the court order

Conditions still ripe for wildfires across some parts of B.C. heading into Labour Day

Almost half of B.C. wildfires since April have been caused by humans

Four Abbotsford pig-farm activists now facing 21 charges after first court appearance

Protests occur at Abbotsford Provincial Courthouse and BC SPCA following Thursday’s appearance

COVID-19: B.C. presses ahead with Vancouver SkyTrain extension

Work to begin this fall on Broadway subway line

Rare green sturgeon sighted near Port Renfrew

‘It’s a pretty rare phenomenon,’ says Port Renfrew resident

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $2.45 billion in July

Motor vehicles and parts helped boost both imports and exports in July

After MP’s offensive tweet, O’Toole says Tories will counter anti-Semitism

MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay recently retweeted a video of Liberal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland

Nets hire Hall of Fame point guard Steve Nash as coach

The Nets finished the season under Jacque Vaughn, who they said would remain on staff as Nash’s lead assistant

Most Read