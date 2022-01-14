Concerned family, RCMP seek information about woman last seen in Cariboo area

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carmelita Abraham is asked to call police

The B.C. Assemby of First Nations is adding to the calls for information regarding Carmelita Abraham, a missing woman originally from Takla Lake.

Carmelita Louise Abraham was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, and reported missing to the Quesnel police on Jan. 4.

The Quesnel RCMP had issued a request for information on Jan. 7, 2022.

“Police learned that Carmelita was last seen when she was provided with a ride to Quesnel from Williams Lake,” an RCMP news release reads.

“Police are concerned for Carmelita’s wellbeing.”

Abraham is described as a 33-year-old Indigenous female, who is 5’8, 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She also has tattoos on her face and body but usually covers her facial tattoos with makeup.

Abraham was living in Williams Lake and kept in regular contact with family.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

