Concern growing as Canim Lake fire moves downslope

Frustration is growing in Canim Lake where a wildfire at the south end of the lake has inched down the hillside overnight.

Leanne Sallenback, owner of South Point Resort said the fire crested the hillside directly behind her property Saturday night. She and others in the area had been told that morning that water bombers would be working on the fire that day, but no action was taken.

“They said three days ago it wouldn’t crest the hill and that they’d get the bombers on it yesterday, and nobody came,” Sallenback said. “Last night we stayed up all night watching it, we didn’t know what to do.”

The fire, which is classified as a “wildfire of note,” was listed at one hectare in size as of Saturday night. An evacuation alert has been in place for properties at the south end of the lake, including the Canim Lake Band, since Friday night.

Jessica Mack, information officer with the Cariboo Fire Centre said Sunday morning that BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) staff observed “minimal fire activity” at the Canim Lake blaze Saturday, but that another assessment would take place today.

“Certainly if it is moving towards the community and there is a concern, that may change the approach,” Mack said, noting the fire movement observed yesterday was upslope.

Margo Wagner, chair of the Cariboo Regional District and area director for Forest Grove-Canim Lake, said the hillside is a concern because of the weather inversion that occurs at night, when cold air often blows down the mountainside towards the lake, redirecting the flames.

Wagner said several calls had been made to BCWS yesterday evening and that officials are “very much aware” of the issue.

“It will be discussed at the morning debrief with the BC Wildfire Service this morning,” Wagner said. “I’m cautiously optimistic that they’ll see some major action up there today.”

While she understands the frustration of Canim residents – Wagner lives just a few kilometres from the fire – she said the CRD has no authority when it comes to directing the firefighting efforts.

For Sallenback, the uncertainty surrounding a fire so close to her resort has only added to the stress of the past year impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions.

“I’m no longer accepting guests right now,” she said. “We went from a sold-out summer to nothing.”



melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile Housebc wildfiresCariboo Regional District