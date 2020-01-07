Community rallies to help Williams Lake company recover stolen bucket truck Tuesday

A bucket truck stolen early Tuesday, Jan. 7, from D&S Electric on North Lakeside was recovered on Tenth Avenue Tuesday morning. (Facebook photo)

The owner of a Williams Lake electrical company is crediting the community for helping locate a bucket truck stolen from its compound on North Lakeside sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Kim Preeper, owner of D&S Electric, said one of her employees put a post on Facebook about the stolen truck at around 8 a.m. and the post was shared hundreds of times.

“We got a phone call from someone telling us, ‘I’m looking at your bucket truck on Tenth Avenue. I saw your post on Facebook but I see your bucket truck parked here,’” Preeper said, adding when she contacted the Williams Lake RCMP, the police told her they had been getting calls from residents about the truck as well.

“That’s how it was found. The community was just awesome.”

It was a very stressful morning, Preeper added.

“It’s such a huge hit to businesses like us when you lose stuff like that and you have that sinking feeling of the lost revenues and the scrambling.”

Another resident even sent a photo of the truck to D&S, which Preeper said shows how much the community has its eyes open when made aware when someone has something stolen.

Thankful to the community, she said a bucket truck can cost $75,000 to $80,000 and the odds of getting it back were slim to none.

Now they will await to hear from the RCMP regarding the state of the stolen truck.



news@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter