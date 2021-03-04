Drake Godlonton was injured on Feb. 27. (GoFundMe Photo)

Drake Godlonton was injured on Feb. 27. (GoFundMe Photo)

Community rallies for young Quesnel boy seriously injured in snowmobile incident

Family grateful for support

Almost $24,000 has been raised in just a few days for a young Quesnel boy who suffered severe facial injuries on the weekend.

Nine-year-old Drake Godlonton was in a snowmobile accident on Saturday, Feb. 27. He suffered severe injuries to his face, and was taken to the Vancouver Children’s Hospital and put in an induced coma, according to a GoFundMe set up for the family.

Curtis Burbee, Drake’s uncle, is organizing the GoFundMe.

“With Tanner and Lindsay (Drake’s parents) having to be away from home for an unknown amount of time, the loss of income is inevitable,” Burbee said in the post. “We have started this gofundme page to help them cover some of the expenses that will be incurred during Drake’s surgery and recovery.”

A new goal of $50,000 was set after the community passed the $10,000 mark. The total was sitting at nearly $24,000 by Thursday, March 4.

The family doesn’t believe Drake suffered any injuries to his spine or brain, however, they are awaiting an MRI of his back, neck and brain and if the test comes back clear, doctors plan to perform reconstructive surgery on Drake’s face Friday.

Drake’s family provided an update Thursday, thanking everyone for the support.

“I’ve tried to write this thank you a few times now, but it never seems like it’s enough. I just end up crying, (tears of gratitude that is), which is a nice change from the grief our family has been feeling,” said Drake’s mom, Lindsay. She added that knowing there is so much love out there gives her hope that everything is going to turn out OK for their son, who is under the care of a team of specialists.

“He is a strong compassionate little guy, and I know he can feel all that love,” the update states. “I’ve been telling him about all the things people have been doing. Friends, family, and classmates writing letters and pictures, making T-shirts, decals, keychains, to complete strangers donating money, so that me and his dad can stay by his side as long as is needed.”

The family also thanked the people who assisted them in their travel, and the doctors and nurses who helped stabilize Drake.

Sgt. Richard Weseen of the Quesnel RCMP confirmed Mounties were called to the scene of the incident and are investigating the matter as it involved a motor vehicle.

READ MORE: Millions raised, lives changed: B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan
cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsQuesnel

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Premiers reiterate demand for $28-billion increase in health transfers from Ottawa
Next story
17% of food production globally wasted: UN report

Just Posted

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
36 new cases of COVID-19, one death in Interior Health

The number of active cases in the region is at 366

Drake Godlonton was injured on Feb. 27. (GoFundMe Photo)
Community rallies for young Quesnel boy seriously injured in snowmobile incident

Family grateful for support

The City of Williams Lake is asking for public feedback on whether it should explore the opportunity to host a Greater Metro Hockey League team in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake GMHL expansion questions, concerns, to be discussed later this month

If approved, the team would begin play in the fall of 2021

A string made of deer hide was cut by Tl’etinqox elder Melanie Bobby (centre) to mark the grand opening of Chilcotin River Trading Wednesday, March 3. (Chilcotin River Trading Facebook photo)
Chief and council celebrate multi-million-dollar gas bar opening at Tl’etinqox First Nation

Chilcotin River Trading opened its doors Feb. 26, 2021

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler comes off a night shift on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Our Hometown: The doctor is in the house

Cariboo Memorial Hospital emergency doctor Sarah Dressler was born and raised in Williams Lake

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for the B.C. legislature press theatre to give a daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, April 6, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. nears 300,000 COVID-19 vaccinations, essential workers next

564 new cases, four deaths, no new outbreaks Thursday

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Second death reported in Kelowna General Hospital COVID-19 outbreak

A total of seven cases have been identified at the hospital: six patients and one staff

Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne speaks in the B.C. legislature, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. Liberals, NDP sing in harmony on local election reforms

Bill regulates paid canvassers, allows people in condo buildings

(National Emergency Management Agency)
No tsunami risk to B.C. from powerful New Zealand earthquake: officials

An 8.1 magnitude earthquake shook the north of New Zealand Thursday morning

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Pandemic stress, isolation key factors as to why Canadians turned to cannabis, alcohol

Study found that isolation played key role in Canadians’ substance use

Darcy Rhodes (left) says his grandfather’s bonsai trees are his ‘babies.’ (Courtesy of Tamara Bond)
Fifty years of carefully nurtured bonsai looted from B.C. grandfather’s garden

Grandson says trees are invaluable to family

(File photo)
Kamloops Mountie bitten while arresting woman

The assault on March 1 is the latest in a string of incidents that have left local officers injured

Grand Forks’ Gary Smith stands in front of his Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster float. Photo: Submitted
Grand Forks’ Flying Spaghetti Monster leader still boiling over driver’s licence photo

Gary Smith, head of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster of B.C., said he has since spoken to lawyers

Most Read