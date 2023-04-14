The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association organizers have announced a summertime, outdoor event at the Stampede Grounds.

Community preparations take place as Indoor Spring Classic set to start

It takes more than volunteers behind the chutes to support the Indoor Spring Classic Rodeo in Williams Lake this weekend and the community is gearing up.

Many organizations in the community are planning for increased activity, given the nature of such a large sporting event and the accompanying barn dance.

“We’ve got a really great security plan, everybody’s gonna be safe when you come out,” said rodeo organizer Roy Call as the venue preparation was underway.

The barn dance has 900 tickets available for the Saturday night social event.

“I can confirm that we’ll have a strong presence to support the event, ensure public safety and that our community has some fun,” said Williams Lake RCMP acting Inspector Brad McKinnon to the Tribune.

Williams Lake Citizens on Patrol will also be out, with patrols out on Friday and increased patrols on Saturday.

Should anyone need medical attention, Interior Health has confirmed the Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH) emergency department will be open and patients will be able to be admitted to CMH unless they require a higher level of care.

While Interior Health does not make special preparations, necessarily, but consider it a normal part of readiness to be able to deal with an influx of patients due to community events.

