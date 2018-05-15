Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Wednesday, May 30 for the Wildfire Information Expo and Free Family BBQ. (Gaeil Farrar photo)

Community invited to attend Williams Lake and Area Wildfire Information Expo

Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

  • May. 15, 2018 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Wednesday, May 30 for the Wildfire Information Expo and Free Family BBQ.

The City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development cordially invite all residents to attend a Wildfire Information Expo at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex on Wednesday, May 30. A number of informational talks will be offered throughout the day from 10 am – 6 pm in the Gibraltar Room, as well as an Information Expo and Children’s Activities from 3 pm – 7 pm, a Community Thank You and Keynote Address from 7 pm – 8 pm, and a free community BBQ from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm

The Wildfire Information Expo is an opportunity to celebrate our community spirit as we continue to support each other as we enter into another hot summer. This is a great opportunity for people to learn how to be prepared for future events such as wildfires and floods, and talk about ways to reduce the stress and anxiety that may be building with the wildfire season approaching.

This is an important opportunity for our community members to speak directly with subject experts about recovery efforts that are underway in response to last year’s wildfires and preparations for this coming wildfire season, including staff from the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development. Topics will include:

• Fuel reduction and management plans in and near communities

• Reducing potential impacts of wildfire on your home and property

• Post-wildfire rehabilitation process (timber salvage, reforestation, range recovery, wildlife and ecosystem management)

• Potential post-wildfire hazards on the landscape

• Wildlife management after a wildfire

• Economic support available to landowners and businesses

• Emergency evacuation process

In addition, representatives from the BC Wildfire Service, Compliance and Enforcement Branch, BC Parks, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, and Forest Enhancement Society BC will also be available to provide further information and answer any questions.

There will also be a number of agencies in attendance with a focus on recovery and planning, including mental health and well-being, sensitivity and proactive preparedness, including:

• Axis Family Resources

• Big Brothers and Sisters

• Canadian Mental Health Association

• Canadian Red Cross

• Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association

• Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy

• Cariboo Friendship Society

• Cariboo Regional District

• Churches of Williams Lake

• City of Williams Lake

• Community Forests

• Community Futures Business Ambassadors

• Emergency Management BC

• Emergency Services Support

• Fraser Basin Council

• Interior Health MH and Substance Abuse

• Ministerial Association of Williams Lake

• Ministry of Children and Family Development

• Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure

• Retirement Concepts

• RCMP Victim Services

• Salvation Army

• School District #27

• SPCA Williams Lake

• Success by Six

• United Way

• Williams Lake Indian Band

• WorkBC Horton Ventures

This collaborative event is co-hosted by the City of Williams Lake, Cariboo Regional District and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

There will be activities for children so that parents can take advantage of the opportunity to speak directly with the agencies in attendance. Additionally, a number of informational talks will be offered throughout the day in the Gibraltar Room. Times and topics will be published in upcoming editions of the Williams Lake Tribune and on the City’s website at www.williamslake.ca.

Previous story
Alberta school division sorry after employee dressed as Spice Girl with blackface
Next story
Update: High court orders new trial for parents convicted in toddler’s meningitis death

Just Posted

Community invited to attend Williams Lake and Area Wildfire Information Expo

Join neighbours, colleagues and friends and share a meal at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex

Cariboo Chilcotin Amateur Radio Society to upgrade equipment thanks to Rotary grant

Money to go towards upgrading radio repeaters on Vedan Mountain, Mount Timothy and Puntzi Mountain

Wildfire risk reduction focus of upcoming open house at 150 Mile

The Ministry of Forests will give an update on activities

Construction zone

Highway projects underway north and south of Williams Lake

Boxers putting in work for upcoming lakecity show

In just over two short weeks, the Williams Lake Boxing Club will… Continue reading

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

B.C. man continues search for young boy depicted in his mother’s painting

A man is searching for the man in his mother’s painting

Don’t play the odds with your pets

BC SPCA asks people to leave pets at home, not in their cars

More B.C. Baby Boomers selling city homes to retire at the cottage: survey

British Columbians looking to recreational properties near lakes and in rural B.C. regions

Fleury tops Vegas Golden Knights merchandise flying off shelves

French Canadian goalie’s jersey leading the way in sales

PNE Prize Home will be relocated to the Okanagan

The grand prize package features a gorgeous 3025 sq. foot that will be relocated to Naramata

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

B.C. WHL team owners can be named in lawsuit over players’ wages: court

A class-action lawsuit is asking for back wages, overtime and vacation pay

Most Read