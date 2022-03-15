Community groups receive grant funds

Cariboo Regional District giving out boosts to those impacted by COVID-19

Community groups throughout the Cariboo Regional District will receive financial boosts after the board approved the disbursement of COVID-19 restart funds.

The funds, provided to regional districts by the B.C. government, aim to help community groups that have struggled financially due to pandemic-related closures and restrictions.

The Lac La Hache Cariboo Pioneer Centre is set to receive $3,624 as one of four groups in Area G (108 Mile Ranch- Lac La Hache) to get funds.

Area director Al Richmond said the pioneer centre has struggled in the past two years due to restrictions on gatherings and events.

“One of their main events is hosting dinners, and they raise money to keep themselves going,” he said. “It’s a continuing challenge for them.”

The other groups in Area G to get a funding boost include the Lac La Hache Community Club ($2,500), the 100 Mile & District Historical Society ($2,500) and 108 Mile Ranch Community Association ($2,500).

Groups in Area D (Commodore Heights – McLeese Lake) approved to receive funds include the Tyee Lake Community Association ($3,000) and Wildwood Community Recreation Association ($2,000).

The board approved a request by Director Gerald Kirby (West Chilcotin) for $1,500 each for the Anahim Lake Community Association and the Nimpo Lake Community Association.

In Area H (Forest Grove – Canim Lake), director Margo Wagner put forth a request from Mahood Falls Community Society, which sought funds to install an information signboard in the community for tourist info and events.

“The cost of construction materials have skyrocketed and our ability to do fundraising has been seriously hampered by COVID rules,” the group’s request said.

The board agreed to allocate $3,000 to the Mahood Falls group.

Each area throughout the CRD received an allotment of restart funds – based on per capita calculations – from the province through two rounds of funding. Electoral areas received $3,000 in “floor funding” plus $2 per capita to provide “financial supports to existing community associations and groups… who experienced a shortfall in revenues due to COVID,” according to a report.



